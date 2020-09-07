Left Menu
Soccer-Newcastle sign striker Wilson and winger Fraser

Newcastle United have boosted their attacking options by signing England striker Callum Wilson on a four-year deal and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser for five years on Monday.

The Premier League club did not disclose the fee for Wilson but British media reported that the 28-year-old cost around 20 million pounds ($26.30 million). Fraser was a free transfer. Wilson scored 67 goals and had 30 assists in 187 games for Bournemouth after his arrival from Coventry City in 2014 and was a transfer target in the close season after the south-coast club were relegated to the second-tier Championship.

"From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me," Wilson told the club website https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-sign-callum-wilson. "It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that."

Fraser left Bournemouth at the end of his contract in June after he opted against a short-term extension on the league's restart following the hiatus due to the novel coronavirus. The 26-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, scored 24 goals and had 33 assists for Bournemouth in seven seasons.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for it. I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager (Steve Bruce), the place, the fans," Fraser said. "It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans and being back up in the north again is big as well."

Newcastle finished 13th last term and begin the new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7605 pounds)

