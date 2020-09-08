Tennis-Thiem crushes Augur-Aliassime to reach U.S. Open quarters
Second seed Dominic Thiem edged a first-set tiebreak before turning up the heat to romp into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a resounding 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 victory over Canadian youngster Felix Augur-Aliassime at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:59 IST
Second seed Dominic Thiem edged a first-set tiebreak before turning up the heat to romp into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a resounding 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 victory over Canadian youngster Felix Augur-Aliassime at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. Top seed Novak Djokovic's disqualification on Sunday for striking a line judge with a ball has left Thiem as one of the favourites and the Austrian gave a composed performance to reach the last eight in New York for the second time in his career.
He was helped in his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title by a below-par performance from Augur-Aliassime, who beat Andy Murray in round two but was well off the pace against Thiem, making 51 unforced errors compared to the second seed's 24. Thiem won 74% of his first serve points and was near flawless at the net, while also sending down 22 winners as he wrapped up the contest in a shade over two hours.
ALSO READ
After COVID, Dimitrov wins in New York; women seeds 1-2 out
New York probing whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated asset values
Main Canadian opposition party picks new leader to challenge PM Trudeau
New York probing whether Donald Trump manipulated assets, says son Eric uncooperative
Main Canadian opposition party picks new leader to challenge PM Trudeau