Ham radio operators help trace missing man

"One of our members, Dibas Mondal first traced him in Kakdwip and with the help of another member Samarendra Bikash Roy, the missing man was rescued on Monday morning and the Kakdwip police took him to the police station," he said.

PTI | Diamondharbour | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:27 IST
A 40-year-old mentally challenged man from Maharashtra, who had gone missing from Gangasagar Mela in 2019, was traced near Sunderbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district with the help of Ham Radio operators, a senior police officer said here. Gobinda Raosaheb Munde of Parbahani, Maharashtra, was found earlier by an NGO Bajrang Parishad, at the annual fair, and was claimed to have helped him board a train for his native place in Maharashtra, Vaibhav Tiwari, SP of Sunderban police district in South 24 Parganas, said on Monday.

Rao, however, did not reach home and was finally traced at Kakdwip, the SP said. "He has been brought at Kakdwip police station for safe custody and his relatives have been informed who are also on the way to take him back," Tiwari said.

Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) which is also known as Ham Radio, said that on getting information that the man had gone missing again, the WBRC had deployed several teams of its members from Monday morning and one of these traced Munde near the old SDO office at Kakdwip. "One of our members, Dibas Mondal first traced him in Kakdwip and with the help of another member Samarendra Bikash Roy, the missing man was rescued on Monday morning and the Kakdwip police took him to the police station," he said.

