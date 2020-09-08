Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Transfer market could shrink up to 30%, says European club boss Agnelli

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:26 IST
Soccer-Transfer market could shrink up to 30%, says European club boss Agnelli
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

European clubs are facing a cash crisis and the transfer market could shrink by 20%-30% because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the association which represents them said on Tuesday. Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), said clubs across the continent were losing revenue from broadcasters, gate receipts and sponsors due to measures to combat COVID-19.

He said that European soccer body UEFA had given broadcasters a rebate of 575 million euros for international club competitions which "is all money which is not going to be distributed among the clubs." "This is going to be a dramatic (income) erosion for us which potentially will turn out to be a cash crisis for most clubs," Agnelli, the president of Serie A champions Juventus, told the ECA general assembly, which was held virtually.

"I don't believe we will know the full scope of what this means until accounts are published this autumn." The pandemic brought football to a standstill between March and May and forced UEFA to reduce the number of matches in last season's European club competitions.

In July, a report by the ECA said that Europe's top flight football clubs could lose 4 billion euros in revenue between them because of the pandemic, a figure which Agnelli repeated on Tuesday. He said clubs had been hit especially hard by having to play in empty stadiums.

"It's not just the atmosphere that suffers, its also the complete wipeout of a very important source of revenue for everybody," he said. On the transfer market, he warned: "There are estimates that say we will see the shrinking of the overall value of 20% to 30% and that is evidently less money circulating." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...

Ease of Doing Business: Kerala seeks clarity on ranking criteria from Centre

The Ease of Doing Business EoDB ranking 2019, covering different states and Union Territories, lacked clarity on some counts, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has claimed, and urged the Centre to disclose the criteria det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020