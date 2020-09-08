Left Menu
Development News Edition

B'desh batsman Saif Hassan tests positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh's batsman Saif Hassan on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and now he will have to undergo self-isolation until he gets tested again.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:13 IST
B'desh batsman Saif Hassan tests positive for COVID-19
BCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's batsman Saif Hassan on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and now he will have to undergo self-isolation until he gets tested again. Nick Lee, Bangladesh's new strength and conditioning coach has also tested positive for coronavirus, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Hassan had made his Test debut earlier this year and he was one of the players in Bangladesh's individual training at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. "Our consultant for Covid-19 is reviewing Lee's case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan," ESPNCricinfo quoted BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury as saying.

Bangladesh is slated to square off against Sri Lanka in a Test series in October this year. The training camp for the Sri Lanka tour in October-November is likely to take place later this month. The Bangladesh Test squad and the BCB's High Performance Unit side are likely to leave for Colombo on September 27.

Bangladesh has reported more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at 4500. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

European equities sapped by Brexit fears, energy and tech stocks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday on fears that Britain was in danger of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, with energy firms and technology stocks among the biggest decliners. The oil gas sub-index tumbled 3.7 marking its...

Netanyahu and Chad official discuss possible exchange of envoys - Israeli statement

Israel and a Chadian envoy discussed a possible upgrading of relations on Tuesday that would include a mutual exchange of ambassadors, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office said. Chadian President Idriss Deby visited Israel in 2018 to s...

Crunch Brexit talks begin amid row over divorce agreement

Crunch Brexit talks to thrash out a trade agreement between the UK and European Union EU got underway on Tuesday amid a brewing row over the so-called divorce deal struck earlier this year, ahead of Britains formal exit from the economic bl...

Greece finds 35 COVID-19 cases in Moria migrant camp

Coronavirus infections in Greeces overcrowded migrant camp Moria on the island of Lesbos nearly doubled since Monday to 35 confirmed cases, the migration ministry said on Tuesday. The facility was placed under quarantine last week after aut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020