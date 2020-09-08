B'desh batsman Saif Hassan tests positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh's batsman Saif Hassan on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and now he will have to undergo self-isolation until he gets tested again. Nick Lee, Bangladesh's new strength and conditioning coach has also tested positive for coronavirus, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Hassan had made his Test debut earlier this year and he was one of the players in Bangladesh's individual training at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. "Our consultant for Covid-19 is reviewing Lee's case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan," ESPNCricinfo quoted BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury as saying.

Bangladesh is slated to square off against Sri Lanka in a Test series in October this year. The training camp for the Sri Lanka tour in October-November is likely to take place later this month. The Bangladesh Test squad and the BCB's High Performance Unit side are likely to leave for Colombo on September 27.

Bangladesh has reported more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at 4500. (ANI)