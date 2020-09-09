Left Menu
Carrick-on-Suir, with a population of 6,000, was home to both Kelly, who won five individual stages of the Tour de France and secured the points classification four times between 1982 and 1989, and the 29-year-old Bennett who claimed his maiden Tour stage win on Tuesday.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for Portugal in their Nations League clash away to Sweden on Tuesday, joining Iran's Ali Daei as the only male players to score 100 goals or more in international soccer. Having been denied on a number of occasions by Sweden keeper Robin Olsen, the 35-year-old forward made no mistake when presented with a free kick just before halftime. Golf: Hull withdraws from ANA Inspiration after positive COVID-19 test

Charley Hull has withdrawn from this week's ANA Inspiration, the year's second women's major, after testing positive for COVID-19, the world number 28 said in a statement on Tuesday. Hull said on Twitter that she had been informed of her positive test by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) on Tuesday. Cycling: Bennett raises flag for Irish home town three decades after Kelly

Ireland's Sam Bennett has a chance to win the green jersey for the points classification on the Tour de France, 31 years after compatriot Sean Kelly, and he says it is no coincidence that both were raised in the same town. Carrick-on-Suir, with a population of 6,000, was home to both Kelly, who won five individual stages of the Tour de France and secured the points classification four times between 1982 and 1989, and the 29-year-old Bennett who claimed his maiden Tour stage win on Tuesday. Factbox: NFL - Teams allowing fans inside stadiums amid COVID-19 pandemic

The following is the list of NFL teams allowing a limited number of fans to attend matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the season kicks off on Thursday: Cleveland Browns Djokovic's breakaway players body has blindsided ATP council: Anderson

The launch of Novak Djokovic's breakaway players body just before the U.S. Open completely blindsided the ATP player council and could undermine the structure of the men's tour, acting president Kevin Anderson told Reuters. Djokovic sent shockwaves through the sport last month when he stepped down as head of the ATP council along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey and announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). Thomas named PGA of America's player of the year

Justin Thomas added a further accolade to a stellar campaign when he was named the PGA of America Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Webb Simpson won the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average. Thomas, who won three events during the season and finished joint runner-up in the FedExCup playoffs, edged Spaniard Jon Rahm to capture the award, which is based on a points system, for the second time in his career. Brady routs Putintseva to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

American upstart Jennifer Brady continued her surprising surge at the U.S. Open with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 28th-seeded Brady, who has yet to drop a set at this year's U.S. Open, used her massive forehand and impressive court coverage to deny Putintseva in her bid to become the first Kazakh woman to reach the final four of any major. Athletics: Warholm comes up short again in world record attempt

Norway's Karsten Warholm came up just short again in his latest bid to claim Kevin Young's 28-year old world record in the 400 metres hurdles as a light breeze and late stutter blew him off course at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting on Tuesday. The double world champion missed his chance for Olympic glory this year with the postponement of the Tokyo Games so instead has focused on the long-standing world record - getting within a tenth of a second of it in Stockholm two weeks ago. Athletics: Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it. But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights". Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach U.S. Open semis

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev survived a stern test of nerve to reach his second Grand Slam semi-final this year with a 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Croatian Borna Coric at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. After a slow start, Zverev raised his game and showed more poise in the crucial moments against the 27th seed to become the first German to reach the last four at the U.S. Open since Boris Becker in 1995.

