Leipzig signs Angeliño on new loan with option to buy

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:13 IST
Leipzig signed Manchester City full back Angeliño on loan for another season after he played a leading role in the German club's run to the Champions League semifinals. The deal comes with an option to buy the Spanish left back under a contract through 2025, Leipzig said in a statement.

City first signed Angeliño as a youth player in 2013 and sold him to PSV Eindhoven in 2018 but bought him back a year later under a clause in the sale contract. Angeliño set up five goals in 18 games for Leipzig last season, including the assist on Tyler Adams' winning goal when Leipzig beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals last month. He also made six Premier League appearances for City in the first part of last season.

Also Tuesday, Leipzig signed 18-year-old midfielder Lazar Samardzic from Hertha Berlin. Bayer Leverkusen signed Czech forward Patrik Schick from Roma after he scored 10 goals in 22 Bundesliga games on loan at Leipzig last season. Schick has signed a contract running through 2025, Leverkusen said.

The tall striker arrives after Leverkusen sold Kai Havertz to Chelsea and Kevin Volland to Monaco last week..

