Ronaldo becomes second player to score 100 international goals

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the second men's player to reach 100 international goals as he guided his side to a victory against Sweden. The 35-year-old had 99 goals under his belt when he took the field during the team's Nations League clash and netted a brilliant goal to complete the century of goals. He then scored another goal in the match as he handed Portugal a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Ronaldo is only the second men's player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who netted 109 goals for Iran, Goal.com reported. The wait to achieve the milestone was long for Ronaldo as the striker had completed 99 international strikes back in November 2019.

Ronaldo had to miss the team's previous clash against Croatia due to a toe infection. Despite Ronaldo's absence, Portugal had registered a 4-1 win in the match. (ANI)