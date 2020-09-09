Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Prolific Malan replaces Pakistan's Azam at top of T20I rankings

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also made strides in the rankings, with Bairstow moving up three spots to reach a career-best 19 and Buttler rising from 40 to 28 after scoring 121 runs in two matches. Australia, who had slipped to second in the T20 team rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series, regained top spot after defeating England by five wickets in the final match on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:25 IST
Cricket-Prolific Malan replaces Pakistan's Azam at top of T20I rankings
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

England's Dawid Malan has leapfrogged Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the best Twenty20 international batsman in the world, based on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. Malan, 33, enjoyed a fruitful series against Australia, scoring 66, 44 and 21 in three games to guide England to a 2-1 series victory.

The Yorkshire batsman, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Azam, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who amassed 125 runs in the series, remains third. Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also made strides in the rankings, with Bairstow moving up three spots to reach a career-best 19 and Buttler rising from 40 to 28 after scoring 121 runs in two matches.

Australia, who had slipped to second in the T20 team rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series, regained top spot after defeating England by five wickets in the final match on Tuesday. The two sides will lock horns in a three-match one-day international series starting Friday.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZenecas decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate but not an uncommon safety precaution in a vaccine development process....

Greece: Fire sweeps through refugee camp on virus lockdown

A major overnight fire swept through Greeces largest refugee camp, which had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, burning through container housing and leaving more than 12,000 migrants Wednesday in emergency need of shelter on the island o...

German envoy arrives at Russian foreign ministry over Berlin's Navalny statements - RIA

The German ambassador to Moscow arrived at Russias foreign ministry, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, after being summoned over statements made by Berlin concerning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny following his suspected poisoning l...

HC reserves order on publisher’s plea to vacate stay on publication of book on Asaram’s conviction

The Delhi High Court Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu titled Gunning for the Godman The True Story Behind As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020