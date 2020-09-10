IOC establishes International Safeguarding Officer in Sport Certificate

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the establishment of a dedicated 'international safeguarding officer in sport certificate' as a part of its ongoing efforts to promote athletes' safety and wellbeing. The certificate was approved by the Executive Board of the IOC on Wednesday.

"The course leading to certification is set to commence in September 2021. This is a first of its kind because there is currently no certificate or minimum standard of education or training for safeguarding officers in sport on an international level," IOC said in a statement. IOC President Thomas Bach said: "The safety and wellbeing of athletes are paramount to the IOC and the Olympic Movement. We need to make every effort to keep athletes safe and to guard their rights."

"I am pleased that we can today initiate this certificate to enhance awareness and education in this important area of athlete welfare, reinforcing the stance against all forms of harassment and abuse in sport," Bach said. The five-month education course will be developed by an International Advisory Board of experts, under three Programme Directors, and will be fully aligned with other international efforts to protect athletes and align sports policies and programmes with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

It will be hosted on sportsoracle and the course will include a final examination, which must be passed in order to receive the certification. "Registration for this course - which will be open to anyone, but aimed in particular at International Federations (IFs), National Federations (NFs), and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) - will incur a fee. Successful candidates proposed by the NOCs will be able to apply for Olympic Solidarity scholarships to enroll in this course," the statement read. (ANI)