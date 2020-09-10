Left Menu
CSA appoint Neil McKenzie as High-Performance batting lead

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed the appointment of former Proteas batsman Neil McKenzie as the High-Performance Batting Lead.

10-09-2020
Former Proteas batsman Neil McKenzie (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed the appointment of former Proteas batsman Neil McKenzie as the High-Performance batting lead. The cricketing body also confirmed the appointments for posts like South Africa A lead and SA U-19 Men's lead. The High-Performance management team will work in alignment with the Proteas men's and women's coaching staff in ensuring a steady flow of talent reaches the national team when needed.

McKenzie was earlier the batting consultant of Bangladesh's senior team, but he stepped down from the role earlier this year. CSA appointments are as follows -CSA Acting Head of Cricket Pathways: Edward Khoza

South Africa A and National Academy Lead: Malibongwe Maketa SA Under 19 Men's Lead: Shukri Conrad

High-Performance Manager and Bowling Lead: Vincent Barnes High-Performance Batting Lead: Neil McKenzie

SA Under 19 Women's and Women's National Academy Head Coach: Dinesha Devnarain Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Shuaib Manjra

"The goal is to make sure that South African cricket is strong. We've got a really powerful group of cricketers coming through that can only strengthen the national side and can challenge players in the national team. I feel that Malibongwe and the other High-Performance coaches can provide that and also develop the game," Graeme Smith, CSA's Director of Cricket said in an official statement. "Even before I arrived in December last year, there's been a big investment into the women's game. Trying to strengthen it not only financially but in the domestic and under-19 structures. We've appointed our first full-time U19 Academy coach in Dinesha Devnarain and now the U19 World Cup is around the corner," he added. Earlier this week, former Proteas all-rounder Dillon du Preez was appointed as the assistant coach of South Africa's women's team.

Du Preez who had retired from international cricket in 2017, has a wealth of experience playing the game as he claimed nearly 600 wickets across all formats and amassed over 4500 runs. (ANI)

