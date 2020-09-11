Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss "several months, likely the season," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. "If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did." As the reports of his surgery surfaced Thursday, Miller tweeted a photo of the late Kobe Bryant holding his left ankle.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:21 IST
Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss "several months, likely the season," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Miller's visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wis.

No timetable for the surgery was released. Miller suffered the injury in practice on Tuesday on what coach Vic Fangio called "a normal play," and an MRI exam revealed a dislocated peroneal tendon.

"He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground and never looked bad," Fangio said. "If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did." As the reports of his surgery surfaced Thursday, Miller tweeted a photo of the late Kobe Bryant holding his left ankle. The photo apparently was from April 12, 2013, the night the Los Angeles Lakers legend tore his Achilles. He had surgery and came back to average 22.3 points per game in the 2014-15 season.

"What would Kobe do"? That's exactly what I'm going to do," Miller tweeted. Miller, 31, has a base salary of $17.5 million this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114 million deal he signed in July 2016.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl MVP has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble.

The Broncos open the season on Monday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says another country could join Israel-UAE accord

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible another country could soon join a diplomatic accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.Trump is to host a signing ceremony next Tuesday that will include delegations with...

Motor racing-Formula One needed Vettel to stay, says Hamilton

Formula One needed Sebastian Vettel to stay and Racing Point, who become Aston Martin F1 next season, made a smart move in signing him, according to six times world champion Lewis Hamilton. The 35-year-old Briton said at the Tuscan Grand Pr...

7 killed in protests over police custody death in Colombia

Violent clashes erupted in Colombias capital following the death of a man in police custody, with angry citizens setting fire to city buses, vandalizing police stations and squaring off with officers in confrontations that killed seven peop...

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series The Avengers to fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020