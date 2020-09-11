Soccer-Diamanti wins Johnny Warren Medal as A-League's best
The 37-year-old midfielder inspired Western United to the championship playoff semi-finals in the Melbourne club's inaugural season. Diamanti topped the poll of former players, referees, technical experts and journalists ahead of 2016-17 medal winner, former Serbia international Milos Ninkovic of champions Sydney FC.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:53 IST
Former Italy international Alessandro Diamanti has capped his first season in Australia by winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the best player in the A-League. The 37-year-old midfielder inspired Western United to the championship playoff semi-finals in the Melbourne club's inaugural season.
Diamanti topped the poll of former players, referees, technical experts and journalists ahead of 2016-17 medal winner, former Serbia international Milos Ninkovic of champions Sydney FC. Frenchman Erick Mombaerts, who took Melbourne City to their first A-League final in his maiden season in charge before quitting to return to Europe, was named A-League coach of the year.