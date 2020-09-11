Rugby-Australia beats out New Zealand to host Rugby Championship

Australia will host the southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship (TRC) from Nov. 7-Dec. 12 in a coup for the country's battered domestic game as it struggles to recover from the impact of COVID-19. New Zealand, nominated in July as preferred host, lost out to Australia's bid for the postponed tournament after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Auckland which triggered a fresh social distancing clampdown.

Organisers SANZAAR, comprised of the partner unions of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, said on Friday the four nations would play each other twice in a full format to be held mainly in New South Wales (NSW) state. South Africa's participation is yet to be confirmed, though, with international sporting competition suspended there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Springboks’ participation will be dependent on the relaxation of that suspension as well as overcoming a number of other logistical challenges including the opening of international air borders," SANZAAR Chief Executive Andy Marinos said in a statement. "South Africa is only expected to return to competitive play next month, leaving a relatively short time to prepare."

Rugby Australia (RA) welcomed the decision, which gives the domestic game a vital boost as the federation seeks a broadcasting deal for 2021 and beyond. The four partner unions of SANZAAR will cover the costs of the tournament and share the profits.

COMMERCIAL CONSIDERATIONS Clarke said the NSW government and state tourism body had kicked in financial support for RA, which has battled to shore up its finances after the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Commercial considerations were an important criteria, I believe, in assessing the two proposals (from New Zealand and Australia)," RA interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke told reporters in a video call. "All SANZAAR partners will therefore benefit from what will hopefully be a profitable tournament."

New Zealand were given the consolation of two non-TRC matches against the Wallabies in October, part of the annual Bledisloe Cup series contested against the All Blacks. That was of little succour for New Zealand's government, which said it had offered "financial support, bespoke isolation facilities and a Ministry of Health approved isolation training plan".

"We're obviously disappointed for our fans and all the rugby followers around New Zealand," New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson told reporters. "But we ultimately recognise and accept this decision."

The decision came only hours after Argentina's rugby union said head coach Mario Ledesma, two of his assistants and five Pumas players had tested positive for COVID-19, adding to six players' positives last week. Clarke said there was time for Argentina to manage the setback and that RA would help organise warmup matches for the Pumas in Australia before TRC, given the South Americans have had no competition during the pandemic.

Each nation will be permitted bumper squads of 46 players and 12 staff, with the visiting teams allowed to train at biosecure facilities while passing Australia's mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)