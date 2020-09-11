Australia missing Smith for ODI after knock to head in nets

Left Menu
England won the toss at Old Trafford and chose to bowl on what captain Eoin Morgan called a soft wicket. Australia captain Aaron Finch said he would have chosen to bat anyway. Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia was without star batsman Steve Smith for the opening one-day international against England on Friday after getting hit on the head by a ball in practice. Australia said it was a precautionary measure after the incident on Thursday, which happened when a member of the coaching staff was throwing in the nets.

Australia added that Smith was being assessed for concussion and did not say whether Smith would be available for the second and third matches of the series taking place on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. England won the toss at Old Trafford and chose to bowl on what captain Eoin Morgan called a soft wicket.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he would have chosen to bat anyway. It is the fierce rivals' first ODI meeting since last year's Cricket World Cup, won by England on home soil.

Lineups: England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood. Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

