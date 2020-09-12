Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diamondbacks ride bullpen past Mariners in Phoenix

Ty France hit a solo home run with two outs in the eighth off Young, the ball soaring into the left field seats cut Arizona's lead to 4-3. Kikuchi, who'd won his previous two starts, equaled his season high of six innings pitched.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 10:05 IST
Diamondbacks ride bullpen past Mariners in Phoenix
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Dbacks)

The Arizona Diamondbacks struck early and made their lead last as a trio of pitchers combined on a three-hitter to down the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Friday night in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks (17-29) won their second straight game, the first time they've won back-to-back games since Aug. 17 and 18 against the Oakland Athletics. Seattle (19-25) has lost three straight.

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Christian Walker's triple. An Eduardo Escobar sacrifice fly and Nick Ahmed's two-out single also plated runs for Arizona against Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi (2-3). Josh Rojas scored twice, including in the third inning on Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly that gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead.

Alex Young (2-3) took over for starter Caleb Smith and pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Stefan Crichton got the final two outs of the ninth inning for his first save. Smith, removed from the 10-day injured list earlier Friday, made his Diamondbacks debut. He allowed the Mariners' only hit over the first six innings, a Dylan Moore solo home run with one out in the top of the third.

Jose Marmolejos drove in Evan White with Seattle's second run on a one-out single to right field, but Young escaped further damage by getting Phillip Ervin to ground into an inning-ending double play. Ty France hit a solo home run with two outs in the eighth off Young, the ball soaring into the left field seats cut Arizona's lead to 4-3.

Kikuchi, who'd won his previous two starts, equaled his season high of six innings pitched. He settled down after early struggles and allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk. The Mariners made several roster moves before the game. Infielder Shed Long Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shin stress fracture, and infielder J.P. Crawford went on the bereavement list, meaning he will miss at least all three games of the Mariners' series with Arizona, and possibly beyond that. The club also sent Mallex Smith to its alternate training site while calling right-hander Brady Lail and infielder Donovan Walton up from the alternate training site.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dominic Thiem becomes 1st Austrian to reach US Open singles final

Dominic Thiem on Friday local time became the first Austrian to reach the finals of the US Open. In the semi-final match against Russias Daniil Medvedev, Thiem secured a 6-2, 7-6, 7-6, victory through straight sets win.After the first set, ...

Srinagar police recover stolen mobile phones worth lakhs, 3 arrested

Srinagar Police have arrested three people, in connection with stealing phones, and allegedly recovered the mobile phones with Rs 26 lakhs, according to Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The SSP, while addressing the reporters...

Tennis-Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Austrias Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-67 7-65 at the U.S. Open on Friday. For sure it was the toughest straight-sets win I ever had because ...

Sports News Roundup: Siegemund, Zvonareva claim U.S. Open women's doubles title; Korda builds two-shot lead at ANA Inspiration and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Siegemunds U.S. Open womens doubles triumph marred by personal lossLaura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020