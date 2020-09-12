Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Falcons name late civil rights icon Lewis honorary captain against Seahawks

Falcons captain Ricardo Allen, who walked the Edmund Pettus Bridge alongside Lewis to commemorate the occasion two years ago, said the gesture would help the team stay connected with the late civil rights icon. "With everything going on right now, we thought it would be best to start it off with somebody as legendary as John Lewis," Allen told ESPN.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:48 IST
NFL-Falcons name late civil rights icon Lewis honorary captain against Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons will pay tribute to late civil rights leader John Lewis by naming him the honorary captain for their National Football League (NFL) season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Lewis was the one of the speakers at the March On Washington in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.

Lewis sustained a fractured skull after being hit by an Alabama state trooper on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma during a march for voting rights to Montgomery, Alabama. He served as a representative from Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades and passed away from pancreatic cancer in July aged 80.

"That's a big deal in terms of the exposure and the impact Congressman Lewis had not just on Georgia but on the country overall," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN. Falcons captain Ricardo Allen, who walked the Edmund Pettus Bridge alongside Lewis to commemorate the occasion two years ago, said the gesture would help the team stay connected with the late civil rights icon.

"With everything going on right now, we thought it would be best to start it off with somebody as legendary as John Lewis," Allen told ESPN. "He's done so much for one of our biggest things that we want to stay connected with, one of our main topics as a team that we're always hitting on: voting rights and the Voting Act."

The NFL season kicked off under a cloud on Thursday after fans jeered during a moment of silence for social justice ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans. Falcons games will be closed to fans, however, and players will demonstrate for racial justice by wearing either names of victims or phrases on their helmets.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

More than 50 killed at collapsed gold mine in eastern Congo

More than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congos South Kivu province on Friday, officials saidHeavy rains for days led to the disaster. The diggers and th...

Govt to introduce bill to make law banning manual scavenging more stringent

The government plans to make the law banning manual scavenging more stringent by introducing a bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from Monday. The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their ...

American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USAs 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a repor...

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force BSF on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020