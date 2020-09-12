EPL seeking broadcast solutions for Chinese fans

Left Menu
The Premier League is trying hard to find broadcast solutions for fans in China, said Richard Masters, chief executive of the English football top-flight.

EPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Premier League is trying hard to find broadcast solutions for fans in China, said Richard Masters, chief executive of the English football top-flight. A Premier League statement released on China's social media Weibo read: "Premier League chief executive Richard Masters promised to Chinese fans that they are working hard to find solutions to broadcast the matches in China. Unfortunately, the first round matches of the 2020-21 season won't be broadcast in China."

The Premier League announced last Thursday that they have terminated their cooperation with Chinese broadcaster PP Sports. PP Sports, owned by the Chinese retail giant Suning Group, had signed a three-year deal with the Premier League in 2016. The broadcaster has reportedly withheld a payment of 160 million pounds for rights fees which were due in March.

A PP Sports source told Xinhua they paid 50 percent of the negotiated fees at the initial stage of the three-year circle. Masters said: "We know that there are millions of fans in China who would like to watch Premier League matches as usual and we are seeking solutions to solve the problem. We need to make the right decision and we are trying to find the best solution."

The new season of the Premier League will unveil on Saturday. Since no spectators will be allowed in England in September, all 28 games this month will be shown live on TV in the UK. (ANI/Xinhua)

