Our intervention cannot be termed as govt interference, SASCOC tells ICC

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that their intervention into the matters of Cricket South Africa (CSA) cannot be termed as government interference.

12-09-2020
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that their intervention into the matters of Cricket South Africa (CSA) cannot be termed as government interference. The letter comes on the back of turmoil that is existing within the CSA as SASCOC asked the country's cricketing board and executive to step aside. The SASCOC has also said that they were just going by the law in the country, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"SASCOC rejects any allegation or insinuation that the SASCOC intervention constitutes Government interference. At no stage does or did SASCOC act under the direction or control of the Minister of Sport in the country, or the Government of the Republic of South Africa. The Board exercises its judgment independently of Government, or any other outside influence," read the SASCOC's letter to ICC, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. As per the guidelines issued by ICC, it is clearly stated that the cricket board's matters must be administered autonomously and there is no scope for government interference,

Article 2.4 of the ICC constitution says: "The Member must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel)." SASCOC is recognised by the National Sports and Recreation Act of 1998. It is the only sports confederation in South Africa, and all sporting bodies in South Africa operate under its guidelines.

Earlier this week, Cricket South Africa had said that it does not agree with the resolution taken by the SASCOC and is taking legal advice after its board and senior executives were instructed to step aside by the SASCOC. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (SASCOC) communication pertaining to various resolutions which SASCOC has passed in relation to CSA. CSA, including its Members' Council, does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication," CSA had said in a statement.

"In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA. CSA does, however, commit to engaging further with SASCOC to understand its position and to find common ground with it in the best interests of cricket. The Members' Council and the Directors of the Board of CSA will hold a joint workshop this weekend to discuss critical matters," the statement added. (ANI)

