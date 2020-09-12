Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas completes practice sweep at Mugello

Bottas's team mate and six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is 47 points clear in the standings after eight races, was third fastest, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Racing Point. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, surprise winner at Monza last weekend on a podium without the usual three top teams, was fifth fastest.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:57 IST
Motor racing-Bottas completes practice sweep at Mugello

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas wrapped up practice for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday with the fastest time for the third session in a row. The Finn completed his sweep by lapping the fast Ferrari-owned Italian track with a best time of one minute 16.530 seconds on soft tyres.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was just 0.017 slower and looking like a threat for qualifying even though Mercedes have so far taken every pole position this year. Bottas's team mate and six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is 47 points clear in the standings after eight races, was third fastest, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Racing Point.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, surprise winner at Monza last weekend on a podium without the usual three top teams, was fifth fastest. Charles Leclerc, seventh fastest, was the leading Ferrari ahead of the team's landmark 1,000th championship grand prix, with team mate Sebastian Vettel 18th.

George Russell failed to set a lap time in his Williams after suffering an apparent brake failure early on.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians have released their theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring safety precautions. The 13th edition of I...

NCB arrests one more person from Mumbai in drug case related to Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday detained a person, Karamjeet, from Andheri West area of Mumbai allegedly in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karamjeet was seen being brought to ...

Hungarian orchestra conductor invents music-enhancing face mask

When he saw a sea of face masks around Budapest, Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer had an idea turn an unpopular pandemic necessity into a tool of music appreciation.Fischers music-enhancing face mask has two plastic cups shaped li...

Kejriwal says AAP's campaign to check oxygen levels can save lives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Oximitra campaign can save lives directly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP leader addressed his partys workers here through video confence, the Mumbai unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020