RB Cook, Vikings agree to extension worth reported $63M

The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Saturday. The Vikings didn't release contract terms, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said it is a five-year, $63 million deal that includes a guarantee of more than $28 million.

Last month, contract talks broke off between the two sides as Cook entered the final year of the four-year, $6.35 million contracts he signed after the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The extension ensures that Cook won't have to play under the franchise tag in 2021. Also Saturday, Rapoport said, the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara came to terms on a five-year extension with $75 million in new money and a $15 million signing bonus. The market price at the position was reset this offseason when Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension.

McCaffrey was a first-round selection in 2017, and the Saints selected Kamara in the third round. Cook, 25, played a career-high 14 games last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions out of the backfield while earning Pro Bowl honours. He missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

He was limited by injuries to 15 games in his first two seasons combined. He tore his left ACL in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve after four games. He missed time due to a hamstring injury in 2018. --Field Level Media