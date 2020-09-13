Left Menu
Ex-Yankees executive Newman dies at 71

"You can't reflect on the championships and postseason appearances during Mark's time without recognizing how much he meant to the organization," said Brian Cashman, the Yankees' senior vice president and general manager, in a team statement. Countless players, even after achieving success in the Majors, would always go back to him for advice." Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner also remembered Newman on Saturday.

Ex-Yankees executive Newman dies at 71
The Yankees confirmed his death in a statement and held a moment of silence for him Saturday before their game against the Baltimore Orioles. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

Mark Newman, who helped to develop the players who led the New York Yankees to four World Series victories in five years, died at age 71. The Yankees confirmed his death in a statement and held a moment of silence for him Saturday before their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cause of death was not announced. Newman worked for the team from 1989 through 2014 and was named senior vice president of baseball operations in 2000. Prior to his promotion, he oversaw player development efforts and under his watch, the "core four" of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada became Yankees legends.

They were among the players drafted and nurtured under Newman's leadership, leading the Yankees to World Series championships in 1996, 1998-2000 and 2009. "You can't reflect on the championships and postseason appearances during Mark's time without recognizing how much he meant to the organization," said Brian Cashman, the Yankees' senior vice president and general manager, in a team statement. "He had a great baseball acumen but also an uncanny ability to cultivate incredible loyalty and work ethic from the players he worked with, which was especially notable among our Latin players, whom he treated with special care and respect. Countless players, even after achieving success in the Majors, would always go back to him for advice."

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner also remembered Newman on Saturday. "He was very passionate about all the guys in the minor league system, and he treated everybody the same. I remember how hard he was on me, and I remember how hard he was on all of us. But I also remember it coming from a good place, and it comes from a place of wanting to make us not just better players but better people as well," Gardner said.

