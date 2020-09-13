Left Menu
Development News Edition

A’s crush Rangers to earn split of doubleheader

Ramon Laureano and Marcus Semien had RBI singles, and Sean Murphy a two-run hit as the A's put their first six batters on base, building a 4-0 lead and ending Allard's day. La Stella made it a five-run inning with his second hit of the game, after which Rangers reliever Taylor Hearn walked Matt Olson and Khris Davis, each with the bases loaded, allowing the Texas deficit to expand to 7-0.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 08:38 IST
A’s crush Rangers to earn split of doubleheader

The Oakland Athletics vented the frustration of an earlier loss in a seven-run second inning Saturday night, helping produce a 10-1 win over the host Texas Rangers and a split of their doubleheader. The Rangers used a similar running start -- five runs in the first inning -- as the foundation for a 5-2 win in the opener.

After Texas starter Colby Allard had worked around a one-out single by Tommy La Stella in a scoreless first, the A's jumped all over the Rangers left-hander in the second. Ramon Laureano and Marcus Semien had RBI singles, and Sean Murphy a two-run hit as the A's put their first six batters on base, building a 4-0 lead and ending Allard's day.

La Stella made it a five-run inning with his second hit of the game, after which Rangers reliever Taylor Hearn walked Matt Olson and Khris Davis, each with the bases loaded, allowing the Texas deficit to expand to 7-0. Allard (0-6) was charged with six runs (five earned) on five hits in one inning. He walked two and struck out one.

The A's completed their scoring on a three-run homer by Semien in the fifth inning, his sixth of the season. Meanwhile, Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2) benefitted from the abundance of support, coasting through six innings.

He allowed a home run to Joey Gallo, his ninth of the season, with one out in the sixth to end a shutout bid. Bassitt was pulled at the end of the sixth, having allowed one run on eight hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Semien finished with two hits, four RBIs and two runs for the A's, who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Murphy collected two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Oakland, while La Stella added a pair of singles in a nine-hit attack.

Gallo, Leody Taveras and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits each for the Rangers, who lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games despite out-hitting the A's 10-9. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Naomi Osaka wears Kobe Bryant jersey at press conference after winning US Open title

Japans Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open title, wore a jersey of late former Basketball player Kobe Bryant during her post-match press conference. After winning the 2020 USOpen title, naomiosaka wore a Kobe Bryant jersey in her post-match pr...

Soccer-Spurs need to learn how to win ugly, says Lloris

Jose Mourinho is trying to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur and the players must buy into his philosophy even if it means sacrificing the style of play they have grown accustomed to, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. Mourinho ...

Stars trim Knights, move within game of Cup Final

Jamie Benns goal late in the second period proved to be the winner and the Dallas Stars move within a game of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in Edmonton. The Stars lead the best-of-seve...

Family of man held Lebanon starts foundation to help others

The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas. Amer Fakhoury, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020