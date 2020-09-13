Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 16:51 IST
James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton
Everton newest signee James Rodriguez (Photo/ Everton FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season. James had joind Everton earlier this week from Real Madrid. As a result, the playmaker has not reunited with his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the 12th position and now the side would be looking to better their performance. "We can't afford to be up and down in our performances. It helps obviously when you've got a great and hugely knowledgeable manager that we have. The club has proved its intent with the three signings it's made in this window and let's hope that, in the next few months, we can show that optimism," Goal.com quoted James as saying.

"Let's hope over the period of seasons and the next few years, other big names will come in to join us," he added. James is one of four new arrivals at Everton, with Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Niels Nkounkou also signing on with the club.

"There are some serious-minded people at this club who mean business about getting this club into those Champions League places and that's very important, I think. Obviously you have to fight hard to get in those places and what you have to do is show consistency," James said. Everton will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first match of Premier League 2020-21 season later today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

Taliban and Afghan government forces clashed across Afghanistan hours after the start of long-awaited peace talks in Doha on Saturday, officials said, underscoring the uphill challenge of settling a 19-year insurgency. Talks between the two...

Man United's Greenwood apologizes over laughing gas video

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood apologized Sunday for displaying poor judgement after footage was published of him apparently inhaling so-called laughing gas. Sundays editions of The Sun newspaper said the teenager appeared to bre...

J-K: Security forces 'rescue' youth from Al-Badr ranks

Security forces have been able to rescue a youth from the ranks of the proscribed Al-Badr terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said on Sunday. After hectic efforts, police and security forces, with the help of parent...

Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

The COVID-19 pandemic took away her familys livelihood and now 48-year-old Veeramma fears she will lose her roof in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. My husband was bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020