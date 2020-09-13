James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season. James had joind Everton earlier this week from Real Madrid. As a result, the playmaker has not reunited with his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the 12th position and now the side would be looking to better their performance. "We can't afford to be up and down in our performances. It helps obviously when you've got a great and hugely knowledgeable manager that we have. The club has proved its intent with the three signings it's made in this window and let's hope that, in the next few months, we can show that optimism," Goal.com quoted James as saying.

"Let's hope over the period of seasons and the next few years, other big names will come in to join us," he added. James is one of four new arrivals at Everton, with Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Niels Nkounkou also signing on with the club.

"There are some serious-minded people at this club who mean business about getting this club into those Champions League places and that's very important, I think. Obviously you have to fight hard to get in those places and what you have to do is show consistency," James said. Everton will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first match of Premier League 2020-21 season later today. (ANI)