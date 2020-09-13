Reds RHP Gray placed on IL with back strain

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right mid-back strain. The move is retroactive to Friday for the 30-year-old Gray, who is 0-2 with a 24.75 ERA in two September starts.

The two-time All-Star is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA through nine starts, striking out 60 and walking 21 in 45 2/3 innings. In a corresponding transaction, the Reds added right-hander Sal Romano from the taxi squad. The 26-year-old compiled a 14-19 record with a 5.17 ERA in 67 games (41 starts) from 2017-19 but has not pitched in 2020.

--Field Level Media