Pujols' 660th HR ties Mays, lifts Angels over Rockies

Albert Pujols' two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning not only propelled the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon in Denver, it also made history. Castellani went 5 2/3 innings, giving up only the one unearned run and one hit -- a leadoff single to Stassi in the fifth inning.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 04:02 IST
Albert Pujols' two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning not only propelled the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon in Denver, it also made history. It was Pujols' 660th career home run, tying Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time list. The 40-year-old Pujols, who is signed through next season, is 36 home runs away from tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place.

It was a long time coming for Pujols, whose last home run came nearly six weeks ago on Aug. 4. He has been seeing limited playing time of late, starting just six of the Angels' 12 games in September. Pujols went 93 plate appearances without a homer before coming to the plate in the eighth inning on Sunday with the Angels trailing 3-2.

Anthony Rendon led off the inning with a walk, bringing up Pujols. On a 1-1 pitch, Pujols got ahold of a 97-mph fastball from Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez (1-3) and launched it 15 rows deep into the empty left field seats for a 4-3 Angels lead. Los Angeles added an insurance run in the ninth. Angels starter Andrew Heaney (4-3) gave up three runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking none to earn the victory. Matt Andriese pitched two scoreless innings for his second save.

The Angels (20-28) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Rockies starter Ryan Castellani without the benefit of a hit. Rendon and Pujols walked, and after Justin Upton struck out, Max Stassi walked to load the bases. Rendon then scored on a passed ball by catcher Drew Butera, but Castellani escaped further damage by striking out Jo Adell and Andrelton Simmons.

The Rockies (21-25) got even in the bottom of the second when Matt Kemp homered off Heaney, tying the game at 1-1. Colorado went ahead with two runs in the third inning, getting back-to-back RBI doubles from Kevin Pillar and Charlie Blackmon for a 3-1 lead.

The Angels pushed across a run in the seventh on Jared Walsh's two-out RBI single off Yency Almonte, cutting their deficit to 3-2. Castellani went 5 2/3 innings, giving up only the one unearned run and one hit -- a leadoff single to Stassi in the fifth inning. He walked six.

--Field Level Media

