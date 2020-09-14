Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves come from behind to top Nationals, Scherzer

Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each cracked a two-run homer in the sixth inning to help the visiting Atlanta Braves notch another come-from-behind victory and beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 06:00 IST
Braves come from behind to top Nationals, Scherzer

Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each cracked a two-run homer in the sixth inning to help the visiting Atlanta Braves notch another come-from-behind victory and beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday. The home runs came off Washington ace Max Scherzer (4-3) with one out. Duvall's homer, his 14th, traveled 433 feet over the wall in center field. After Austin Riley singled, Albies lined his third homer to center.

Duvall also saved a run in the eighth with his glove. He made a leaping catch near the left field wall to take an extra-base hit away from Josh Harrison. Atlanta won three of four games in the series and won the season series 6-4.

The support benefited Atlanta starter Kyle Wright (1-4), who earned his first career victory. Wright pitched six innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Scherzer was tagged for six runs on nine hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. It was his 98th career double-digit strikeout game, moving him past Sandy Koufax and into fifth place on the all-time list.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first on Travis d'Arnaud's double, but Washington evened the score in the second on Asdrubal Cabrera's sixth home run, a solo shot to right. The Braves regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Nick Markakis, the 511th of his career, tied for 55th all-time.

Washington got the run back in the bottom of the fourth. Juan Soto doubled, went to third on a fly ball and scored on Kurt Suzuki's grounder to second base. Soto took off on contact and beat the throw of Albies to the plate. The Nationals took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when Trea Turner grounded into what should have been a double play. But Albies made a poor relay that went off the glove of first baseman Freddie Freeman to allow a second run to score.

The Braves (28-19) travel to Baltimore to start a three-game series on Monday. The Nationals (17-28) take Monday off before starting a two-game series at Tampa Bay. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote

The British pound flirted with a 1-12-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears about no-deal Brexit while investors waited for Japans ruling party to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The British pound changed hands at...

Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Bradys debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, 75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.As the wealthy ...

ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle -sources

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing the Chinese government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Byt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020