Sports News Roundup: Thiem claims U.S. Open title after thrilling fightback; Yankees complete four-game sweep of sinking Orioles and more

Yankees complete four-game sweep of sinking Orioles

Pinch hitter Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon. With the four-game sweep of the Orioles, the Yankees (26-21) moved 5 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the Orioles 21-3 this weekend.

Thiem claims U.S. Open title after thrilling fightback

Austria's Dominic Thiem finally claimed his maiden Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. The 27-year-old world number three appeared to have blown his golden chance as he fell two sets behind but hit back to become the first player to win a Grand Slam from having trailed by two sets since Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open.

COVID-19 hotspot Victoria on track to host Australian Open: Premier

Victoria state is on track to host the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam and the traditional Boxing Day cricket test during the home summer as COVID-19 infection rates fall, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday. A second wave of infections had raised doubts about whether the Jan. 18-31 Australian Open and the cricket match could go ahead in Melbourne, Victoria's state capital, which has been under strict lockdown for several weeks.

MLB roundup: Mills tosses no-no as Cubs blast Brewers

Alec Mills tossed the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history as Chicago rolled to a 12-0 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. It was the Cubs' first no-hitter since Jake Arrieta accomplished the feat on April 21, 2016, against the Cincinnati Reds. The catcher that day was David Ross, who now is in his first year as Cubs manager.

Padres gain doubleheader sweep over Giants

Jurickson Profar drove in the tie-breaking run by slashing a fake-bunt single off the glove of Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, and Manny Machado singled home a second run in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon as the Padres defeated visiting San Francisco 3-1 in the second game to complete a doubleheader sweep. Right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, and Greg Garcia and Wil Myers had a pair of two-run singles as the Padres won the opener 6-0.

NFL roundup: Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Brady's debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees and ran 6 yards for another score. Brees, who passed Brett Favre for the NFL career lead in pass attempts, finished 18 of 30 for 160 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Scheffler out of U.S. Open after positive COVID-19 test

Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from this week's U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Sunday. The 24-year-old American, who is a contender for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, finished fourth at last month's PGA Championship and fifth two weeks ago at the Tour Championship.

Cink wins Safeway Open, claims first title since 2009 British Open

Stewart Cink made eight birdies in the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open on Sunday to claim a two-shot victory over Harry Higgs for his first title since winning the British Open in 2009. The 47-year-old American fired a final-round 65 to finish on 21-under for the tournament.

Zverev left reeling after Grand Slam slips through his fingers

Alexander Zverev said it was too soon to look for the positives in his U.S. Open campaign as the devastated German struggled to come to terms with Sunday's five-set defeat to Dominic Thiem in the Flushing Meadows final. After winning the opening two sets in his first Grand Slam final, the 23-year-old looked set for victory until second seed Thiem fought back, taking the title in a tiebreak as an exhausted Zverev struggled through a thigh cramp that neutralized his powerful serve.

NFL: Players protest across the league in empty stadiums

National Football League players staged pregame protests from coast-to-coast on Sunday, taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem in mostly empty stadiums, avoiding the embarrassment of having fans boo, which overshadowed the season opener. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the only team hosting a Week One game allowing fans on Sunday, so there were no repeats of Thursday's scenes at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium when members of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans were booed during a moment of silence for social justice.