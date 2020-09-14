Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem tames 'Big Match' nerves to break Grand Slam barrier

Dominic Thiem ended a six-year wait for a new name on a men's Grand Slam trophy on Sunday with his U.S. Open triumph but it was not just Alexander Zverev that the Austrian had to battle on court to fulfil his "life goal". Rafa Nadal had denied Thiem the French Open trophy at the previous two editions of that tournament, while at the start of 2020 it was world number one Novak Djokovic who outlasted him in the Australian Open title clash.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:00 IST
Tennis-Thiem tames 'Big Match' nerves to break Grand Slam barrier

Dominic Thiem ended a six-year wait for a new name on a men's Grand Slam trophy on Sunday with his U.S. Open triumph but it was not just Alexander Zverev that the Austrian had to battle on court to fulfil his "life goal".

Rafa Nadal had denied Thiem the French Open trophy at the previous two editions of that tournament, while at the start of 2020 it was world number one Novak Djokovic who outlasted him in the Australian Open title clash. Thiem did not have to go through Djokovic, Nadal or Roger Federer, the sport's 'Big Three', during the two weeks at Flushing Meadows this year but that presented a unique mental challenge as the 27-year-old wrestled with long-time friend Zverev, 23, for success in his fourth Slam final.

"We both didn't face one of the 'Big Three', so I guess that was in the back of the head for both of us," Thiem told reporters. "That's why we were nervous. (It) was a very good chance for the both of us." The experience of playing three Grand Slam finals previously was supposed to be an advantage for the Austrian against an opponent who was featuring in his first final at a major.

But it proved to be a burden for Thiem, who found himself two sets and a break down against the big-serving German before fighting back to win 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6). "Honestly, I think it didn't help me at all because I was so tight in the beginning. Maybe it was not even good that I played in previous major finals," he said.

"I mean, I wanted this title so much, and of course there was also in my head that if I lose this one, it's 0-4. It's always in your head. "Is this chance ever coming back again? This, that, all these thoughts, which are not great to play your best tennis, to play free. That's what exactly happened in the beginning."

But Thiem managed to quell those doubts and levelled things against Zverev before winning a nerve-jangling final set tiebreak to achieve "a life goal, a dream". Thiem hopes to play more freely with fewer nerves in future, having finally tasted success at one of the sport's biggest stages while also becoming the first man since Croat Marin Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open to secure a maiden Grand Slam trophy.

He is also the first player born in the 1990s to claim a men's Grand Slam, and the first outside Nadal and Federer, who both missed the tournament, and Djokovic, who was disqualified, to win a major since Stan Wawrinka's 2016 U.S. Open triumph. CHARTING OWN PATH

Thiem will now face heavier expectations in future Grand Slams but has proved he is not one to shy away from pressure. The Austrian, who faced his share of criticism for playing in Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour event, declined to contribute to an emergency fund for financially struggling lower-ranked professionals during the COVID-19 shutdown, fully aware that he would draw flak from pundits and fellow players for his stand.

Thiem, who has earned almost $27 million in career prize money, stood his ground in the face of criticism, proving that he was ready to chart his own path forward. Most of Thiem's early success came on claycourts, where long baseline rallies test a player's patience and endurance, but he showed the first signs of a smooth transition to hardcourts when he won last year's ATP Masters at Indian Wells.

Reaching the season-ending ATP Finals further underlined his development while he put any lingering doubts about his hardcourt prowess to rest by progressing to the Australian Open final in Melbourne earlier this year. "Before I started to work with him, when I saw him like a spectator, I said he can play everywhere, not only on clay," his coach Nicolas Massu said.

"He can have the same results on every surface because the game, the shots, he's talented, he has everything. Maybe he needs to adjust small things."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Daily wage earner hangs self in Noida, reason unknown

The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station ...

Around 30 MPs test positive for COVID so far: Sources

Around 30 MPs, including BJPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Pravesh Verma, and over 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, sources said on Monday. Many of them tested positive after undergoing compulsory coronavirus test...

Bank credit grows by 5.49 pc, deposits by 10.92 pc: RBI data

Bank credit grew 5.49 per cent to Rs 102.11 lakh crore, while deposits increased 10.92 per cent to Rs 141.76 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 28, according to RBI data. In the fortnight ended August 30, 2019, banks advances were a...

Indian-origin London mayor candidate dropped over antisemitism remarks

An Indian-origin entrepreneur-activist was on Monday dropped as a prospective London mayoral candidate to contest against Sadiq Khan next year after her past antisemitic comments came to light. Geeta Sidhu Robb, the founder of organic food ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020