Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamshedpur FC retain Karan Amin for ISL 2020-21

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Jamshedpur FC have retained defender Karan Amin.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST
Jamshedpur FC retain Karan Amin for ISL 2020-21
Jamshedpur FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Jamshedpur FC have retained defender Karan Amin. The Mumbai-born footballer made his debut with the club in 2017-18 in the Super Cup.

"Karan's contribution to many football tournaments, the youth set-ups of I-League teams like Mumbai FC and Air India, and I-League 2nd Divison for PIFA (2014) illustrates his long career and experience," said the club in an official statement. "The Right-Back's addition to the squad adds depth to Jamshedpur's defence line consisting of Dinliana, Eze, Hartley, Narender, Ricky, Joyner, Jitendra and Mandi," it added.

Earlier this week, the club announced the signing of William Lalnunfela and winger Bhupender Singh. Both players were signed on a three-year contract, which will see them wearing the club colours till 2023.

Head coach, Owen Coyle was glad to add the players to his side. "William and Bhupi bring more flair to our attack and help us increase squad depth. The matches will come in fast and having players like them are essential in the long run," Coyle had said.

"Bhupender is quick, talented and young while William is a proven talent having won the I-League with Aizawl. I see a big future for both of them," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India Happiness Report 2020: State happiness rankings, impact of COVID-19 and thought leaders' insights

Gurugram Haryana India, September 15 ANIBusinessWire India The first all India Happiness Report covering all States and Union Territories measuring happiness across the country, what contributes to peoples happiness, the impact of COVID-19 ...

SpiceJet posts Rs 600.5 cr loss for Jun quarter

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 600.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the suspension of flight operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It had posted a net profit of Rs 262.8 crore...

Refiners, offshore producers shut ahead of Hurricane Sally landfall

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Sallys landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the l...

Aditya Puri conferred Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence 2020

Only Indian corporate leader to be honoured with this recognition Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a first-of-its kind recognition for an Indian corporate leader, Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank was conferred the Lifetime Achi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020