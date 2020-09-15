Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

Forward Saoud Al-Nasr from Qatar's Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the club said on Tuesday. Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asia's elite club competition are scheduled to take on their opponents from the United Arab Emirates in the West Asian hub of Qatar later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:40 IST
Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

Forward Saoud Al-Nasr from Qatar's Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the club said on Tuesday.

Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asia's elite club competition are scheduled to take on their opponents from the United Arab Emirates in the West Asian hub of Qatar later on Tuesday. "All the appropriate medical support is being given to the team," the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement.

"The player who tested positive is under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament." Earlier in July, Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

Five players and one member of staff from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and a player from Qatar's Al Duhail had previously tested positive for COVID-19. United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda were forced to withdraw from the competition after they failed to arrive in Qatar due to positive cases for the virus which led to the club being placed under quarantine.

Seven months after grinding to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, action in the competition got underway again on Monday with three games. Matches in the four East Asian groups will resume in a hub in Malaysia in October. The final will be in Doha on Dec. 19.

This year's edition of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition, was cancelled amid the pandemic.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Niine and Rajasthan Royals join together, for IPL 2020 to make each run count

Gurugram Haryana India, September 15 ANIBusinessWire India Niine Hygiene and Personal Care is the principal sponsor for Rajasthan Royals, for the Indian Premier League 2020. Rajasthan Royals are sporting Niine Sanitary Napkins logo at the r...

India Happiness Report 2020: State happiness rankings, impact of COVID-19 and thought leaders' insights

Gurugram Haryana India, September 15 ANIBusinessWire India The first all India Happiness Report covering all States and Union Territories measuring happiness across the country, what contributes to peoples happiness, the impact of COVID-19 ...

SpiceJet posts Rs 600.5 cr loss for Jun quarter

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 600.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the suspension of flight operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It had posted a net profit of Rs 262.8 crore...

Refiners, offshore producers shut ahead of Hurricane Sally landfall

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Sallys landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020