Capitals name Laviolette coach

Laviolette compiled a career coaching record of 637-425-25-123, ranking second in wins among U.S. born coaches and 16th most in NHL history. The Capitals fired Todd Reirden last month after the Caps were eliminated by the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:02 IST
Capitals name Laviolette coach

The Washington Capitals named Peter Laviolette their new head coach on Tuesday. The Capitals become the 55-year-old's fifth NHL team. Laviolette has made it to the Stanley Cup finals three times with three different teams, coaching the Carolina Hurricanes to the title in 2006.

"Peter is a successful NHL head coach who has won a Stanley Cup and brings a wealth of experience to our team," Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "We feel he is a great communicator who will motivate our players to play with passion, structure and discipline, while helping our young players reach their potential. "In addition, he is a high-character individual who is highly respected for his coaching pedigree, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team to compete for the Stanley Cup."

Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators in January after 41 games. He went 248-143 in five-plus seasons with the Preds, leading them to the Western Conference championship in 2017. "I'm thankful and excited for the opportunity to lead this hockey club," said Laviolette. "This is a winning organization with high expectations. I look forward to coaching this tremendous group of players and bringing my experience and vision to the team."

Laviolette becomes the 19th head coach in Capitals history and brings 18 years of NHL head coaching experience to the organization, having previously coached the New York Islanders (2001-03), Hurricanes (2003-08), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-13) and the Predators (2014-20). He led the Flyers to the Stanley Cup finals in 2010. Laviolette compiled a career coaching record of 637-425-25-123, ranking second in wins among U.S. born coaches and 16th most in NHL history.

The Capitals fired Todd Reirden last month after the Caps were eliminated by the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. Reirden served as an assistant in Washington for four seasons prior to being promoted to the post in June 2018. Reirden posted an 89-46-16 record during his two seasons at the helm of the Capitals.

He was hired as an assistant coach with the Penguins earlier this month. --Field Level Media

