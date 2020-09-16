Report: Jets RB Bell (hamstring) headed to IR
Bell, who is eligible to return in three weeks, exited during the third quarter of New York's 27-17 setback to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The 28-year-old Bell injured his hamstring late in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on an incomplete pass in which the running back drew a defensive holding penalty.Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 02:39 IST
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is headed to a stint on injured reserve with an ailing hamstring, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported on Tuesday. Bell, who is eligible to return in three weeks, exited during the third quarter of New York's 27-17 setback to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Bell injured his hamstring late in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on an incomplete pass in which the running back drew a defensive holding penalty. He played five plays in the second half, then came out for good once the injury's impact on his ability to play was apparent. "I'm mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half," Jets coach Adam Gase said. "That play looked bad, because I'm watching him -- I thought it was going to be a touchdown -- he got grabbed and then just kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked real bad. I saw him grab his hamstring, and he wouldn't come out."
Bell had 14 yards rushing and 32 yards on a pair of receptions in the Week 1 loss. A two-time first-team All Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bell sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets when he became a free agent in March 2019.
Bell rushed for 789 yards in 15 games last season, marking his lowest rushing total since 2015. He caught 66 passes for 461 yards. The Jets (0-1) host defending NFC champion San Francisco (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
--Field Level Media
ALSO READ
Student from India drowns in reservoir in New York region
New York City schools to delay class start under safety deal with unions
New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns
Tennis-Murray ready for long haul after winning gruelling opener in New York
New York City delays school start to address unions' coronavirus safety concerns