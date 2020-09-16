Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glad to be part of Arsenal family for 11 years: Martinez

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez bid adieu to the Gunners and said he is glad to have been part of the Arsenal family for 11 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:52 IST
Glad to be part of Arsenal family for 11 years: Martinez
Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez. (Photo/ Emiliano Martinez Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez bid adieu to the Gunners and said he is glad to have been part of the Arsenal family for 11 years. The goalkeeper is expected to join Villa.

Saying goodbye to Arsenal in an Instagram video on Tuesday, the 28-year-old said: "Thank you Arsenal. For me, I could not be happier to leave through the front door with the Arsenal fanbase supporting me and the club supporting me." "I had 11 years at the club, and even if it was a hard road for me, and I suffered through my time at Arsenal, today I am happy and I tried to show young goalies how work pays off."

Martinez helped Arsenal to FA Cup and Community Shield glory in the absence of injured starter Bernd Leno. Martinez joined Arsenal from Independiente in 2010, though the Argentine goalkeeper has often been a second or third choice at Emirates Stadium.

"When you work hard, you are not going to be happy the whole time, you are going to have frustration, bad times in life. They all understood at Arsenal and they support me for my decision. The Arsenal fanbase were always there for me, I felt their love," the goalkeeper said. "Even when Bernd got injured this season, I received loads of messages like 'we trust in you', 'you are our goalie'. That made me confident, made me win games and made me the keeper I am today. They understood my story and they love the way I worked in the club. I am so glad to be part of the Arsenal family for 11 years," he added.

Martinez was given permission to travel up to Birmingham on Tuesday by the Gunners and spent the afternoon visiting Villa's training facilities and undergoing a medical ahead of completing his move, Goal.com reported. According to the Goal.com, the two clubs are currently putting the finishes touches to the transfer, which is expected to be finalised within the next couple of days - ending Martinez's decade long stay in north London. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon UK unit pays $8 mln corporation tax as sales hit $17.5 bln

Amazon.com Incs main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services Ltd., paid just 6.3 million pounds 8 million in corporation tax in 2019 despite the group reporting over 17.5 billion in sales in Britain, accounts published on Wednesday show.Amazon sa...

Tea Time to open 2,000 outlets in another 18 months

Desi Tea Time Private Ltd DTT, a desi tea franchise chain, plans to increase its shops to 2,000 in another 18 months, its managing director S Uday said on Wednesday. It has 700-plus franchises across the nation.Considering the increasing de...

World shares mixed, US futures gain ahead of Fed statement

World markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserves policy announcement on Wednesday while US futures edged higher. Benchmarks rose modestly in Frankfurt and Tokyo but slipped in London and Hong Kong.Investors are awaiting the outcome of...

UK minister declines to say whether Britain would abide by arbitration panel rulings

Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis declined to say on Wednesday whether Britain would abide by any decision made by an arbitration panel if such a body got involved in a dispute with the European Union over the divorce agreeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020