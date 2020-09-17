Left Menu
Wainwright hurls CG, Cards take Game 1 over Brewers

Miller finished with two hits and Tommy Edman drove home the tiebreaking run with a double in the fifth inning as the Cardinals (22-22) overcame an early 2-0 deficit to even this five-game set with Milwaukee (22-26). The 39-year-old Wainwright (5-1, 2.87 ERA), meanwhile, kept his team in the game by holding the Brewers scoreless after yielding Keston Hiura's two-run homer in the first inning.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 04:55 IST
Tyler O'Neill and Brad Miller each hit solo homers and Adam Wainwright tossed his second complete game of 2020, albeit of the seven-inning variety, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals took the opener of a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2 on Wednesday. Miller finished with two hits and Tommy Edman drove home the tiebreaking run with a double in the fifth inning as the Cardinals (22-22) overcame an early 2-0 deficit to even this five-game set with Milwaukee (22-26).

The 39-year-old Wainwright (5-1, 2.87 ERA), meanwhile, kept his team in the game by holding the Brewers scoreless after yielding Keston Hiura's two-run homer in the first inning. Wainwright, who went the full nine innings during a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on Aug. 30, allowed four total hits, struck out nine and walked one over 102 pitches against the Brewers. Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff (2-4, 3.45 ERA) also went the distance of the seven-inning game, allowing three earned runs and seven hits while striking out five without a walk.

After belting a three-run homer during a seven-run fourth inning in Tuesday's 18-3 rout of the Cardinals, Hiura drove the ball into St. Louis' left-field bullpen to put the hosts up 2-0 in the first. O'Neill cut Milwaukee's lead in half with a solo homer in the second inning. O'Neill then tied it at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the top of fourth. Edman, then, put the Cardinals ahead for the first time in the game with an RBI double in top of the fifth. Miller added the insurance blow with his deep shot over the center field wall to give the Cardinals a two-run advantage.

Avisail Garcia had two hits for the Brewers, who are trying to catch the second-place Cardinals in the NL Central while also vying for a wild-card playoff spot. The top two teams in each division will reach the postseason. --Field Level Media

