Maxwell, Carey tons guide Australia to series win over England

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper Alex Carey powered the team to a three-wicket win over England in the series decider ODI at Old Trafford.

17-09-2020
Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell during their partnership. (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper Alex Carey powered the team to a three-wicket win over England in the series decider ODI at Old Trafford. With this win, visitors won the series 2-1 as they chased down 303 runs in the third ODI. Maxwell and Carey had a match-winning partnership of 212 runs for the sixth wicket.

Maxwell played a knock of 106 runs studded with seven sixes and four fours while Carey amassed 108 runs. Australia did not have a convincing start as they lost top-five batsmen at a score of 73/5 in 16.5 overs. Skipper Aaron Finch (12), David Warner (24), Marcus Stoinis (4), Mitchell Marsh (2) and Marnus Labuschangne (20) all departed early as pacer Chris Woakes and part-timer Joe Root scalped quick wickets for England.

Speedster Jofra Archer provided the much-needed wicket of Maxwell (108) in the 48th over. In the next over, Adil Rashid claimed Carey (106) as he was caught by Tom Curran at short third man. At the time Maxwell and Carey departed it was already too late for the hosts to make a comeback. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc further played an unbeaten knock of 4* and 11* runs respectively.

Australia successfully chased the target in 49.4 overs. For England, Chris Woakes and Joe Root bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia started the game in the best possible way, with Mitchell Starc removing Jason Roy and Joe Root with the first two balls of the match. Jonny Bairstow quickly found his timing and began to pull the hosts out of trouble, accompanied by Eoin Morgan (23). Jos Buttler was unable to get going though, scored just eight before chipping a catch to cover off Adam Zampa and England found themselves back in a spot of trouble at 96/4 on a good pitch.

Sam Billings provided ample support for Bairstow though, and the pair put on 114 before Billings top-edged a reverse-sweep shortly after reaching his fifty. Bairstow fell just a few overs later having faced 126 balls for his 112, the opener's longest innings in the format.Once again, England's lower order provided crucial late runs as Chris Woakes dashed to an unbeaten 39-ball 53* to boost England to 302/7. Starc and Zampa dismissed three wickets each. Maxwell was awarded Player of the Match for his quickfire knock. (ANI)

