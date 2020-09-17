Left Menu
IPL 13: Sportradar to support BCCI in monitoring betting irregularities

Sportradar, the world's leading supplier of sports integrity solutions and sports data products, has signed an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:04 IST
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sportradar, the world's leading supplier of sports integrity solutions and sports data products, has signed an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar's Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities. Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar's Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required."It is an honor to partner with the BCCI for the 2020 IPL season. As the global leader in sporting integrity, we hope to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against integrity-related issues. We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity program," Sportradar Integrity Services' Managing Director Andreas Krannich said in a statement.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Dubai will host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games. The opening match between the finalists of the 2019 edition will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders in this edition of the tournament. The evening matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST while the afternoon matches are due to start at 3:30 PM IST. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

