Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCB to don 'My Covid Heroes' tribute jersey during IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be paying tribute to the 'COVID-19 heroes', in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), who have been fighting on the frontline of this raging pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:07 IST
RCB to don 'My Covid Heroes' tribute jersey during IPL 2020
RCB's new jersey (Photo/ RCB). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be paying tribute to the 'COVID-19 heroes', in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), who have been fighting on the frontline of this raging pandemic. The Virat Kohli-led side will don a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during their first match of the season.

Also through the season, RCB players will be sharing some of the inspirational stories pertaining to the 'COVID heroes' on the team's social media handles with the intent to inspire millions of RCB fans to embrace the hero spirit. "Royal Challengers Bangalore has always stood for playing bold in the face of adversities, and we believe that right now these COVID Heroes are embodying this purpose by relentlessly fighting for the greater good. Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field," Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, RCB said during the jersey launch.

On the other side, skipper Virat Kohli said that whenever he heard the stories of 'COVID heroes', he got goosebumps. "In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the COVID Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB's "My COVID Heroes" jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes," said Kohli.

During the launch, RCB players including Kohli, Parthiv Patel, and Devdutt Paddikal were seen interacting with 'Real Challengers' Simranjeet Singh, Hetika Shah, and Zeeshan Javid who have worked tirelessly and have created a strong positive impact in these trying times. Simranjeet Singh has hearing impairment but that did not stop him from helping others in the pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor suffering in the pandemic and many deaf individuals agreed. Simranjeet Singh along with his friends raised Rs 98,000 to help people.

Another hero is Hetika Shah who during COVID-19 developed 'Four-S Shield'- the first Indigenously made N99 Mask certified by the NABL lab. Developed by Shah, the 4S SHIELD face mask covers all four sensory organs and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients. And the last hero is Zeeshan Javid who is helping migrant workers in need by delivering milk, as it is a vital commodity for children. He started Mission Milk and began funding it with his pocket money. He along with his brothers started by providing 60 litres a day and slowly scaled up to distributing 500 litres of milk every day.

This way, the team has distributed 20,080 litres of milk among 40,000 children living in 45 different areas of North Bengaluru. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All three superstars took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.Respected dear narendramodiji, W...

Soccer-Liverpool reach agreement to sign Thiago from Bayern, says Rummenigge

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, the German clubs CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday. British media reported the deal will cost the Premier League champions around 2...

DIAL opens general aviation terminal for private jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL on Thursday announced the launch of Indias first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA. With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milest...

African Energy Chamber to launch book on post-COVID-19 energy roadmap

The African Energy Chamber will launch the book African Energy Road to Recovery How the African energy industry can reshape itself for a post-COVID comeback in December The book will contain data, insight, analysis and interviews, and will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020