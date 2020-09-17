Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Venezuelan team win, with help of coach 8,000km away

Venezuelan side Estudiantes came back from 2-0 down to beat Alianza Lima 3-2 in the restarted Copa Libertadores on Wednesday - with the help of a coach who was directing play 8,000 km away by phone.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:13 IST
Soccer-Venezuelan team win, with help of coach 8,000km away
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Venezuelan side Estudiantes came back from 2-0 down to beat Alianza Lima 3-2 in the restarted Copa Libertadores on Wednesday - with the help of a coach who was directing play 8,000 km away by phone. Martin Brignani had returned to his native Argentina because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with airports in Venezuela closed for scheduled international flights - the Peruvians arrived by special charter - he was unable to get to back to Estudiantes' home city of Merida.

Instead, he was forced to watch Wednesday's match on television and converse with his deputies on the sidelines via WhatsApp and telephone. Brignani saw his side concede two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half but Estudiantes roared back to score three goals in the empty stadium.

The tele-connected coaches made four changes, and one of the subs scored the equaliser after 81 minutes. Jose Rivas got the winner from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal a superb comeback for a team playing their first competitive match since March 12.

The win was Estudiantes first in Group F and leaves them in third spot with three points, behind Racing and Nacional but ahead of Alianza Lima. The Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, restarted this week after a six-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

J-K administration sets up 3 committees to prepare for panchayat, BDC bypolls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up three committees to carry out preparatory work for the by-election to panchayats and Block Development Councils BDC. The by-elections were scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5 to ...

Altido Healthcare Consulting Recognized as "India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand"

Delhi, India NewsVoir A pioneer in the field of offering evidence-based hospital design practices, Altido Healthcare Consulting has been recognized as Indias Most Admirable Healthcare Brand 2020. With hands-on and extensive industry experie...

WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility

More than 170 countries have joined the World Health Organisations COVAX global vaccine plan to help buy and distribute immunisation shots for COVID-19 fairly around the world, the bodys director general said. More than 170 countries have j...

Considerable decline in cargo traffic at major ports in view of COVID-19: Govt

The cargo traffic at Indias major ports has declined considerably March onwards, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday. COVID-19 impact at major ports started from March 2020, Shipping Minister Mansukh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020