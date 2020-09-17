Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Unsung hero Kwiatkowski finally rewarded with Tour de France win

The victory gave Ineos-Grenadiers something to cheer on this year's Tour after their leader and defending champion Egan Bernal abandoned the race on Wednesday. "I just believe that when you're in the greatest team in cycling, expectations are very high, there is always a matter of winning and (this year) the GC (general classification) went away," said Kwiatkowski, whose tireless work helped Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal in their successful campaigns from 2016-19.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:05 IST
Cycling-Unsung hero Kwiatkowski finally rewarded with Tour de France win

After years of riding himself into the ground as a domestique on the Tour de France, Michal Kwiatkowski claimed an emotional victory on Thursday, which served as a reward for his sacrifices and a testament to his importance at Ineos-Grenadiers.

The 30-year-old Pole, who abandoned almost all individual ambition when he joined what was then known as Team Sky in 2016, two years after becoming world champion, was handed the 18th stage victory by team mate Richard Carapaz. He will now return to his usual role at the coalface, supporting Carapaz as the Ecuadorian looks to hold on to the polka dot jersey and win the mountains classification.

Kwiatkowski and Carapaz were the strongest in the breakaway in the 175-km mountain trek from Meribel and the Pole did most of the work to help the Giro d'Italia champion crest the day's summits in first place. When it became evident they would not be caught by chasing riders and the peloton, the Ineos-Grenadiers duo had to discuss how the finale would pan out.

"I would have preferred to sit down and discuss it over a coffee but it was not possible," said Kwiatkowski, who dedicated his win to former sports director Nicolas Portal, who died suddenly earlier this year. "It was kind of chaotic but you know, for today the first goal was to collect points for the mountains classification and when we knew he was going to have it he basically said that I could have the stage."

Both crossed the line together, with Kwiatkowski just inches ahead after a pat on the back from his team mate. The victory gave Ineos-Grenadiers something to cheer on this year's Tour after their leader and defending champion Egan Bernal abandoned the race on Wednesday.

"I just believe that when you're in the greatest team in cycling, expectations are very high, there is always a matter of winning and (this year) the GC (general classification) went away," said Kwiatkowski, whose tireless work helped Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal in their successful campaigns from 2016-19. "For many years I was trying to be in the winning team. Some years it means you’re in the squad of the yellow jersey in Paris and this year we've been trying to win a stage in the last week.

"We just always come out being successful out of the Tour. I’m proud of this team, I’m proud of us that we delivered it." Kwiatkowski will now do what he can to help Carapaz keep the polka dot jersey, although most of the job will have to be done by the Ecuadorian himself in Saturday's individual time trial.

"The condition for me to have the win was that he gets the polka dot jersey in Paris," said Kwiatkowski. "Now I need to make sure he has it and I’m ready to help him defend that polka dot jersey. Maybe I can't celebrate tonight then."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

World leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday. Warm wishes to my good friend, PM narendramodi as you celebrate another year of your life. I wish you success and the best of health, Sri Lankan Prime Minister M...

U.S. House resolution opposes anti-Asian coronavirus rhetoric, including Trump's "China virus"

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric related to the coronavirus pandemic, including expressions like China virus frequently used by President Donald Trump.The resolution, introduce...

Botswana opts to make land owners of wives with new law

A wife in Botswana can now own land alongside her husband, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Thursday in a boost for women that rights groups called long overdue.Prior to his amendment, the 2015 Land Policy stopped wives from owning land ...

CBI registers case against five private companies for installing malware on computers

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against five private companies in Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, and Gurugram and other unknown persons on a complaint that these companies transmitted PUPs Potentially Unwanted Programs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020