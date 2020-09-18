Left Menu
Soccer-Aguero and Laporte to miss Man City's league opener against Wolves

Guardiola said he was impressed with the versatility both players brought to the group but acknowledged the pair will need time to establish themselves in an already competitive City squad.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:17 IST
Soccer-Aguero and Laporte to miss Man City's league opener against Wolves

Manchester City's first-choice striker Sergio Aguero and defender Aymeric Laporte will miss Monday's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. Aguero, City's record goalscorer, missed the end of last season after a knee surgery and has not yet returned to first-team training.

Guardiola confirmed winger Riyad Mahrez has returned to the fold after recovering from COVID-19, but the game at Molineux Stadium comes too soon for Laporte, who had also contracted the virus earlier this month. "He (Aguero) still did not make one training session with us," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City's first league match of the season.

"Riyad came back three or four days ago and is training. Today is the first day Aymeric is back. Mahrez is available for Wolves, Laporte not yet." City, who finished second behind Liverpool in the league last season, signed centre back Nathan Ake and winger Ferran Torres in the close season from Bournemouth and Valencia respectively.

Guardiola said he was impressed with the versatility both players brought to the group but acknowledged the pair will need time to establish themselves in an already competitive City squad. "We bought him as a centre back but sometimes he can help us as a full back," he added. "Maybe if we get injuries, he (Ake) can play there.

"So far, it's really good. What you have to do, all the players and staff, all the people close to them, is help them settle as soon as possible."

