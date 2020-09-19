Left Menu
Rugby-Professional game in Ireland could disappear without fans: IRFU chief

The Irish union is projecting revenue losses exceeding 30 million euros ($35.51 million) due to the pandemic. Browne said that despite implementing cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts of up to 20% and job redundancies, the union's financial position is not sustainable.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:38 IST
Rugby-Professional game in Ireland could disappear without fans: IRFU chief

Professional rugby in Ireland could cease to exist if supporters cannot return to stadiums in large numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IRFU chief Philip Browne has said. The Irish union is projecting revenue losses exceeding 30 million euros ($35.51 million) due to the pandemic.

Browne said that despite implementing cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts of up to 20% and job redundancies, the union's financial position is not sustainable. "The rugby infrastructure built over 150 years is under threat," Brown told the Oireachtas COVID-19 Committee on Friday.

"Irish rugby's net losses in 2020 are catastrophic. It is anticipated that the IRFU and the provinces will continue to burn at least 5 million euros a month, primarily on professional wages and costs. "This is not a sustainable position."

Browne said the IRFU, which had a cash surplus of around 28 million euros in June, could be over 10 million euros in debt next year. The disruption of the Six Nations Championship is expected to cost the IRFU up to 15 million euros.

Ireland's Six Nations games against Italy and France, which were scheduled for March, were postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and will be played as part of new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup in November. ($1 = 0.8448 euros)

