Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unimaginable for me that I'm not there: Suresh Raina wishes good luck to CSK ahead of IPL opener

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday wished the MS Dhoni-led side with all the success for the tournament and said its "unimaginable" for him that he is not with his team today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:35 IST
Unimaginable for me that I'm not there: Suresh Raina wishes good luck to CSK ahead of IPL opener
Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday wished the MS Dhoni-led side with all the success for the tournament and said its "unimaginable" for him that he is not with his team today. Raina has been a key cog in the batting wheel of CSK. The left-handed batsman is the leading run-scorer for CSK in the tournament.

The side will be without the services of Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons "Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I am not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it!" Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and his side saw the presence of England cricketer Sam Curran and Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood as they left for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi ahead of the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests.

The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court allows Deepak Kochhar to get treatment at private hospital

A special court here on Saturday allowed Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, to be treated at a private hospital. Deepak Kochhar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi after ...

Large-scale volcanic eruptions can help better understand Indian monsoon: Study

Large-scale volcanic eruptions can help in better forecast of the Indian monsoon, the annual phenomenon that brings rain over the Indian subcontinent, a joint study involving Indian and German scientists has found. The study done by Pune ba...

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...

Uttarakhand govt orders action against private labs giving 'wrong' virus reports

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered stern action against Dehradun private labs in giving wrong coronavirus test reports. Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava to take stringent act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020