Not a bad way to start: Robert Lewandowski after 8-0 win over Schalke in Bundesliga opener

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is satisfied with how the club began their 2020-2021 season of the Bundesliga. In the opening match of this season's Bundesliga, Bayern Munich registered an 8-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

After the win, Lewandowski took to Twitter to write: "Not a bad way to start. #Bundesliga @FCBayern." The club's manager, Hansi Flick, is also delighted with the way Bayern Munich kick-started the 2020-2021 season. Flick said they wanted to show that they are "ready for this season".

"We have done excellently. Before the game, we said we wanted to lay down a marker, and we did so with aplomb. We wanted to show that we are also ready for this season. I am glad that we have brought such a performance onto the pitch today," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. Last month, Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final. With that, Bayern Munich became treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With this massive win over Schalke, Flick's men have started the new season on a high. Bayern Munich will next take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final on September 25. (ANI)