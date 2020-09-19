Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Truck on course causes crash at Tour of Luxembourg

The final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg was marred by a crash caused by a truck parked on the course on Saturday, the latest incident in a race in which riders protested about safety.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:25 IST
Cycling-Truck on course causes crash at Tour of Luxembourg

The final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg was marred by a crash caused by a truck parked on the course on Saturday, the latest incident in a race in which riders protested about safety. Television footage showed several riders on the deck after the peloton was forced to slow down 67km from the end.

Yevgeniy Gidich of Astana was forced to abandon the race after suffering cuts and bruises, while other riders involved included Bahrain McLaren duo Fred Wright and Santiago Buitrago. Earlier in the week, riders staged an impromptu protest during stage two after concerns about vehicles parked on the race course, including a bus parked on a steep descent towards the end of Tuesday's opening stage.

Even before the incident on the final stage, cycling's governing body the UCI said it had been in touch with race organisers and police to ensure safe racing conditions. "We will continue to closely monitor the race as part of our commitment to reinforce our inspections at events and make safe conditions for the riders a priority," it said on Thursday.

"Races on the UCI International Calendar that are not compliant with the UCI Regulations for rider safety could face stage or race cancellation and further disciplinary actions." The race was won by Italy's Diego Ulissi.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Varsha Priyadarshini moves SC seeking transfer of divorce case from Delhi to Cuttack court

Varsha Priyadarshini, Odiya actress and the wife of BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, has moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to transfer her divorce hearing from Delhi to family court in Odishas Cuttack. Varsha filed the transfer petition ...

Court allows Deepak Kochhar to get treatment at private hospital

A special court here on Saturday allowed Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, to be treated at a private hospital. Deepak Kochhar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi after ...

Large-scale volcanic eruptions can help better understand Indian monsoon: Study

Large-scale volcanic eruptions can help in better forecast of the Indian monsoon, the annual phenomenon that brings rain over the Indian subcontinent, a joint study involving Indian and German scientists has found. The study done by Pune ba...

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020