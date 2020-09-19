Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju explains measures taken to ensure safety of athletes during training at SAI centres

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:24 IST
Kiren Rijiju explains measures taken to ensure safety of athletes during training at SAI centres
Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday explained the measures taken to ensure the safety of athletes during training at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the conventional training programmes being conducted in all SAI centres across the country, under various SAI Sports Promotional Schemes were temporarily suspended and the foreign training of Indian athletes were also curtailed. However, the training has since resumed in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was laid down to resume sports activities in the training centres under the name of "Khelo India-Firr Se". He said the SOP covers all stakeholders at the training centres including athletes, technical and non-technical support staff, administrative staff, hostel and facility management staff, and visitors to the centre.

Also, a COVID Task Force Committee has been set-up to ensure that the guidelines are strictly implemented at all the training centres. The Committee ensures the effective implementation of the health protocols issued by the Central and respective State/Union Territory Government. SAI Training Centres are divided into three Zones viz. Red, Blue, and Yellow for the safety and security of the athletes. Also, a Hygiene Officer with supporting staff like nurses, physiotherapist, psychologist and nutritionist have been deployed as a hygiene task force to interact and assist with the national campers, coaches, and supporting staff for any health issue related to COVID-19 care.

The minister said a total of Rs 28.75 crores has been spent on maintenance and upkeep of SAI centres across the country and stadia under SAI during the lockdown. (ANI)

