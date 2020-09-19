Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pogacar poised to win Tour de France with time trial win

Tadej Pogacar was poised to win the Tour de France after claiming the overall leader’s yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in Saturday's penultimate stage, a 36.2-km individual time trial between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles. The 21-year-old won the solo effort against the clock as Roglic, who had started the day with a 57-second lead in the general classification, cracked in the uphill section, a 5.9-km climb at an average gradient of 8.5%. Bucks' Antetokounmpo named most valuable player for second straight year

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight year on Friday, becoming the first European player to win the award twice. Antetokounmpo won by a landslide to beat Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to the prize, receiving 85 of the 101 first-place votes from a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters. James received only 16. Winged Foot keeps the pressure on at U.S. Open third round

Leaders had yet to tee off in the third round of the U.S.Open on Saturday but Winged Foot was set to provide another stern test as early starters struggled to make a move. Windy and cool conditions were expected to ease up by the time Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau teed off but the firm and notoriously challenging greens in Mamaroneck, New York, looked sure to be a significant factor once again. Mickelson disappointed as Grand Slam bid falls short again

Phil Mickelson's hopes of completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors may have been dashed forever as the six-times runner-up walked away from the U.S. Open on Friday with one of the worst 36-hole scores of his major career. Mickelson shot a four-over-par 74 in tough second-round scoring conditions at a windy Winged Foot that left him at 13 over on the week and well outside the cut line of the only major tournament he has never won. Thomas battles to stay in contention at Winged Foot

Justin Thomas said he was proud of the way he battled to stay in contention for a second major title after a late rally in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday helped offset a disastrous start. Thomas, the overnight leader, was slow out of the blocks with bogeys at the 13th and 14th and two more at the 16th and 17th before a double bogey at the first. LeBron James miffed by most valuable player voting totals

Los Angles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was "pissed off" after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBA's most valuable player (MVP) award. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's MVP for the second straight year on Friday, receiving 85 of the 101 first-place votes, while James, 35, finished runner-up for the fourth time in his 17-year career. MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols passes Mays on homer list

Albert Pujols hit two homers and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the major league career home run list, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Pujols hit a line drive over the left field fence in the fifth inning off Wes Benjamin (1-1) for the 661st home run of his career, moving him past Willie Mays on the all-time list. The 40-year-old designated hitter lifted another solo shot to left in the seventh for Los Angeles. Cycling: Truck on course causes crash at Tour of Luxembourg

The final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg was marred by a crash caused by a truck parked on the course on Saturday, the latest incident in a race in which riders protested about safety. Television footage showed several riders on the deck after the peloton was forced to slow down 67km from the end. Tougher things to deal with than U.S. Open says Watson

Bubba Watson had his plane ready to go then, despite a double-bogey on his final hole, shot one of just three sub-par rounds at the U.S. Open on Friday, ensuring he will be going nowhere this weekend. A self-described head case, a double-bogey at 18 that turned a great round at the famously tough Winged Foot Golf Club into a good one might have left Watson fuming. DeChambeau's late night practice pays off at U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau sensed a cold front moving into Winged Foot on Thursday so he headed to the course for a late night practice session, a decision that paid off on Friday when he carded his second straight sub-par round at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau had a busy second day that included five birdies, five bogeys and a closing eagle for a two-under-par 68 and a share of first place as he chases a first major title.