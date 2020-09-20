Yankees clobber hapless Red Sox for 10th straight win

J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees (31-21), who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012.

New York has won 12 straight over Boston dating back to last season, matching the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry. The Yankees have won 12 in a row over the Red Sox on three occasions, the last time coming from Aug. 16, 1952-April 23, 1953. Happ (2-2) led the way to the latest win for New York after recording his first outing of at least eight scoreless innings without a walk since June 27, 2009. The 37-year-old left-hander scattered four hits in 113 pitches to improve to 13-4 in his career against the Red Sox.

Luke Voit and Kyle Higashioka each had an RBI single and Gio Urshela had a pair of sacrifice flies for the Yankees, who wasted little time taking the early advantage on American League East cellar-dwelling Boston (19-34). D.J. LeMahieu extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single off Chris Mazza (1-2) to lead off the first inning. He advanced to third on a pair of walks before scoring on Urshela's first sacrifice fly.

Frazier added an RBI single to left-center field to stake the Yankees to a 2-0 lead. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts committed a pair of errors in the fourth inning to allow the Yankees to double the advantage. The first miscue prevented a likely double play while the second was an off-target throw that allowed Mike Tauchman to score and give New York a 4-0 lead.

Voit added an RBI single in the fifth inning before Frazier deposited a first-pitch sinker from Dylan Covey over the wall in right field. Frazier's eighth homer of the season was his third in five games. Mazza surrendered four runs (two earned) on five hits and issued three walks in four innings to take the loss.

