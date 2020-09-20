Ishant suffers back injury on eve of DC's match against KXIP: Report

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma suffered an injury during training on the eve of Delhi Capitals' IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday, according to a report.

A report in Cricbuzz said the 32-year-old Sharma injured his back during practice session and is set to be sidelined for a considerable period of time.

Ishant, who has played 97 Tests, was, however, not a certainty to make it to the DC playing eleven as he has had an underwhelming IPL over the years. India's Mohit Sharma along with South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze were fielded as pacers in DC's match against KXIP on Sunday. Ishant has had a history of injuries in the recent past. In January, he was sidelined due to an ankle injury and a month later returned to play a Test against New Zealand, got five in the first Test in Wellington but missed out after recurrence of same injury before the second Test in Christchurch.