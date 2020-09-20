Cycling-Team-by-team analysis of the Tour de France

A team-by-team analysis of the 2020 Tour de France, which ended on Sunday: 1. Team UAE Emirates

Although they quickly lost key lieutenant Davide Formolo, Team UAE Emirates got more than they came for with Tadej Pogacar winning the title following a monumental performance in the final time trial. The team leave the Tour with four stage wins - Pogacar's three and Alexander Kristoff's in the opening stage - and in addition to the yellow jersey, they claimed the white and polka dot jerseys too.

2. Jumbo-Visma They were the best team on paper and they delivered, until the last competitive day, when Primoz Roglic cracked in the final time trial.

Roglic ended up second after starting the race as the odds-on favourite, having won a stage. The Dutch outfit also won two other stages through Belgian Wout van Aert

3. Sunweb The omission of Michael Matthews from the squad raised a few eyebrows but they were always present with former Under-23 world champion Marc Hirschi bursting into the limelight with an impressive stage win, and Dane Soren Kragh Andersen taking two solo victories - a rarity on the Tour.

4. Deceuninck-Quick Step The Belgian outfit did not have the dream run they had with Julian Alaphilippe last year, when the Frenchman wore the yellow jersey for 14 days, but 'Loulou' won the second stage and wore the coveted jersey again. He lost it when his team broke a feeding rule.

Deceuninck Quick Step also won another two stages through Sam Bennett, who dethroned Peter Sagan to win the green jersey for the points classification. 5. Trek Segafredo

Richie Porte stayed quiet throughout but with the help of Kenny Elissonde in the mountains and world champion Mads Pedersen on the flat, the Australian took third place, his first podium on the race. 6. Astana

Miguel Angel Lopez was third overall heading into the penultimate day but the Colombian had a disastrous time trial and slipped down to sixth. Lopez, however, won the queen stage at top of the col de la Loze to add to Alexey Lutsenko's victory.

7. Ineos-Grenadiers On the Tour to win their eighth title in nine years, they failed spectacularly when defending champion Egan Bernal was dropped on the Col du Grand Colombier before abandoning with back pain. They bounced back quickly and nicely, though, when Michal Kwiatkowski won a stage. Richard Carapaz lost the polka dot jersey to Tadej Pogacar on the final time trial.

8. EF Education First They featured in many breakaways and Dani Martinez won a mountain stage in Puy Mary, which made up for the slight disappointment of seeing Rigoberto Uran, a former runner-up, ending up eighth overall.

9. Lotto Soudal Two stage wins with Caleb Ewan after the team went down to six quickly following crashes.

10. Mitchelton Scott Briton Adam Yates came to win stages and failed but the future Ineos-Grenadiers rider enjoyed a short spell with the yellow jersey and finished a decent ninth overall.

11. Bora Hansgrohe Peter Sagan's failure to secure a record-extending eighth green jersey was partly compensated for by German Lennard Kaemna's superb solo victory in the 16th stage in Villard-de-Lans.

12. Movistar They won the teams classification with Enric Mas fifth and Alejandro Valverde 12th, coming up just short of a 20th top-10 finish on a grand Tour. They didn't impact on the race.

13. AG2R-La Mondiale Their leader Romain Bardet abandoned after sustaining a concussion in a crash, but they won a mountain stage through Nans Peters and Benoit Cosnefroy enjoyed a long spell with the polka dot jersey.

14. Bahrain-McLaren A very discreet presence but Spaniard Mikel Landa ended up fourth overall.

15. B&B Vital Concept On the Tour thanks to a wildcard, they produced a good performance with Quentin Pacher often on the move, as well as veteran Pierre Rolland, 18th overall.

16. Cofidis Their leader Guillaume Martin took 11th place overall, a decent result, but their sprint specialist Elia Viviani was nowhere to be seen.

17. Arkea-Samsic Colombian Nairo Quintana came to win the Tour de France. A crash ruined his hopes. The rest of the team did not have the means to impact on the race.

18. CCC Italian Matteo Trentin attacked several times and put on a decent fight for the green jersey.

19. Groupama-FDJ Thibaut Pinot was among the top favourites but a crash in the opening stage dashed the Frenchman's hopes. His team mates Valentin Madouas and Sebastien Richenbach featured in breakaways.

20= Israel Start Up Nation, Total Direct Energie, NTT Barely noticeable.